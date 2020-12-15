Marshall man dies in early-Sunday-morning crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 28-year-old Marshall man early Sunday morning.

Zachary Garcia, of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the crash.

Around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Marshall Police were notified of a one-vehicle crash in the 6100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, just inside the city limits of Marshall.

When they arrived they found Garcia, who had died of his injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Garcia was driving a pickup truck north on Elysian Fields Avenue when for reasons still under investigation the truck crossed over the southbound lane, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Garcia was the sole occupant of the truck.

This accident remains under investigation by Marshall Police Department traffic division.