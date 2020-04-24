Marshall PD: Arrests made for violating emergency health orders

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall Police say they’ve made three arrests and issued a number of warnings for violating the city’s emergency orders due to COVID-19.

According a press release from City of Marshall, the Fire Marshal has also issued multiple warnings and closed nonessential businesses who failed to agree to close.

Officials are asking all city and county residents to follow guidelines from the CDC, orders from the governor’s office, and local declarations and orders.

The city and county also are instituting two new guidelines at the request of the emergency management team.

They are asking businesses to assign a safety monitor at the entrance to maintain social distance, to ensure that best-hygiene practices are in place and to limit the number of shoppers entering the store.

They also are asking businesses to limit occupancy within their stores to 5 persons per 1000 square feet, with a maximum of 450 people. Businesses should also post this maximum number of shoppers on the front door.

The release warns that the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the health inspector, and fire marshal will continue inspections with warnings, fines and jail time if orders are not followed.

Harrison County has 69 cases of COVID-19. The county has suffered seven deaths.

