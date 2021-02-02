Marshall Pet Adoption Center invites community to show off pets with murals

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall has invited community members to show off their beloved pets on murals in the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

City officials made the announcement on Facebook Monday morning, saying featured animals may include a family dog or cat, but pet owners may also display a show dog, a treasured barrel racing horse, an FFA project animal, or unique family pet.

All proceeds from this project will provide for the furniture, fixtures, and equipment needed in the Pet Adoption Center scheduled to open in the summer of 2021, according to the City of Marshall.

LOBBY GOLD DONOR 8″ x 8″ Photo = $395 (One or Multiple Pets). Gold Sponsors are LIMITED and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

LOBBY SILVER DONOR 4″ x 4″ Photo = $195 (One Pet)

COMMUNITY ROOM BRONZE DONOR 4″ x 4″ Photo = $95 (One Pet)

At each level, the donor will receive recognition by name next to the name of the animal. For more information, please call (903) 934-7995.

Mural photos may be purchased in the City Manager’s Office at 401 S. Alamo Blvd., the Animal Control & Shelter at 607 East End Blvd. South, or here.