Marshall Public Library to open curbside services

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall announced Thursday that the Marshall Public Library will open for curbside services on Friday, May 1.

According to the city, the Marshall Public Library located at 300 S. Alamo Blvd. in Marshall will open for curbside services starting from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday.

“The Marshall Public Library is thrilled to offer curbside services again beginning on Friday, May 1, 2020,” Library Director Anna Lane said in a released statement on Thursday.

“We have missed seeing our library friends, but the library closure was to safeguard our community. Curbside services at this time will allow patrons to continue to meet their recreational, educational, and information reading needs.”

To check out items, visit the “Quick Clicks” section to find the online catalog. After clicking on the catalog icon, enter the library number and PIN to access an account. If a PIN is not available, please call the library for assistance. During a search, click “Reserve This Item.” If a patron is having computer issues, please call the library staff for assistance. When an order is ready for curbside, the patron will receive a call from the library staff.

To receive curbside service of items, park on the east side of the library. Call the library at (903) 935-4465 and have the library card or photo ID ready to verify identity.

All returns of library materials may be collected in the book drop 24 hours a day or at curbside when picking up new items.

During curbside services, the library will extend due dates and will not assess library fines. As a reminder, Wi-Fi is still available in the library parking lot. Please allow at least twenty-four hours for library staff to locate and pack materials for curbside service. Some materials may not be immediately available due to sanitation procedures, and check-out limits do apply.

For more information, please contact info@marshallpubliclibrary.org or (903) 935-4465.

