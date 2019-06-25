Marshall street improvement projects to begin on Wednesday

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Work will begin on Wednesday on the City of Marshall 2019 street improvement program.

Crews will begin milling Buffo Road to North Grove and will then move over to Holmes Road and Enola Mae Drive. Milling is the controlled removal of the existing asphalt pavement and is a process that corrects and restores the original grade and smooths the surface for new asphalt resurfacing. Residents who live in these areas will still be able to access the roads, but may experience delays as the milling process takes place.

“We are starting our Street Improvement Program much earlier this year in an effort to get roads resurfaced in a time-frame that works better for everyone. We hope to complete overlays on over 20 streets and improve the condition of these roadways,” said Assistant Director of Public Services Chris Miles.

It will take work crews three months to complete, weather permitting.

