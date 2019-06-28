Medical Examiner: Maleah Davis’ death was by ‘homicidal violence’

HOUSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harris County Medical Examiner has ruled Maleah Davis’ death as ‘homicidal violence.’

According to KPRC in Houston, the Harris County Medical Examiner made the announcement Friday.

The body of the 4-year-old girl was found in Hempstead County in late May.

Davis was reported missing by Derion Vence on May 4. Vence has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

