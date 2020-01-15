Minor charged with manslaughter in Texas school shooting

A Houston Independent School District Police K-9 unit responds to a shooting, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Bellaire High School in Bellaire, Texas. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) – Prosecutors say a minor has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student at a Texas high school.

The minor and another person were arrested about 3 1/2 hours after the Tuesday afternoon shooting at a high school in Bellaire, a suburb southwest of Houston.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says the minor could not be identified because of privacy laws, and authorities haven’t released even basic non-identifying information about the alleged shooter, including the person’s age and sex. 

The Houston Independent School District canceled classes Wednesday.

