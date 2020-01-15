Minor charged with manslaughter in Texas school shooting

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) – Prosecutors say a minor has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student at a Texas high school.
The minor and another person were arrested about 3 1/2 hours after the Tuesday afternoon shooting at a high school in Bellaire, a suburb southwest of Houston.
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says the minor could not be identified because of privacy laws, and authorities haven’t released even basic non-identifying information about the alleged shooter, including the person’s age and sex.
The Houston Independent School District canceled classes Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.