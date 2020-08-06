Missing Carthage man believed found dead in Brazoria County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County authorities say they believe a man missing since May has been found dead in Brazoria County.

In a press release, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from Brazoria County authorities Thursday morning reporting that a vehicle matching the description of that driven by Joe Roy McMillian, who was reported missing in Panola County in May of this year, had been found in a body of water in their jurisdiction.

Authorities in Freeport report that while recovering two other vehicles that had left the roadway in a sharp curve and had entered a deep bayou overnight, they discovered McMillian’s truck also.

Human remains were discovered inside the truck.

Due to evidence recovered from the truck, the remains are believed to be McMillian.

Panola County investigators are currently working with local authorities in that area, as well as with the Texas Rangers Service to investigate the scene.

Authorities say no evidence of foul play has been discovered and that it appears to be a vehicle accident, but the scene is being processed by the Texas Rangers to confirm that.

Brazoria County officials told Panola County investigators that the location where McMillian’s truck was discovered is in a curve in the roadway which results in vehicles traveling from the roadway into the water. They said they work numerous auto accidents at that location.

“We want to thank every citizen and all of the agencies who assisted over the past couple of months as the search for Mr. McMillian progressed,” The Panola County SO statement said. “Please keep the family of Mr. McMillian in your prayers as they now deal with this tragic news. Also continue to pray for the families of other missing persons from our area that closure can also be brought to their families.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.