Missing Texas mom found dead, newborn found alive, family says; 1 charged with kidnapping

(NBC News) – A body found in the trunk of a car outside of a Houston, Texas home is believed to be missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard.

Authorities said Friday they were waiting on an autopsy before confirming the identity.

A baby, believed to be Broussard’s 3-week-old daughter, was found alive inside the home.

While police in Austin won’t publicly name the suspect yet, jail records show a woman identified as Magen Fieramusca jailed on two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

“This is a very active and ongoing situation,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

Broussard and her daughter disappeared late last week after dropping her 6-year-old son off at school.

