More than 50,000 East Texans remain without power following severe storms

by: Patrick Cunningham

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tens of thousands of East Texans are still without power following severe Easter Sunday storms. Here is a breakdown of those without power, sorted by electric companies

Swepco

  • Big Sandy: 251
  • Carthage: 82
  • Fruitvale: 1,310
  • Gilmer: 1,310
  • Gladewater: 3,538
  • Grand Saline: 617
  • Hawkins: 639
  • Kilgore: 4,644
  • Leverett’s Chapel: 207
  • Longview: 15,685
  • Marhsall: 1,065
  • Mineola: 1,314
  • Texarkana: 45
  • Winona: 18

Upshur County Electric

  • Bethlehem: 273
  • Cox: 698
  • Darco: 172
  • Diana: 2,058
  • East Mtn: 2,362
  • Gilmer: 582
  • Glenwood: 771
  • Hallsville: 4,204
  • Holly Lake: 861
  • Kilgore: 3,298
  • Lake O Pines: 425
  • Little Mound: 244
  • Mt. Eara: 1,014
  • Nesbitt: 1,357
  • Noonday: 2,529
  • Piney Woods: 156
  • Shady Shores: 212
  • Souls Chapel: 1,312
  • Victory: 210

Oncor

  • Hideaway: 36
  • Lindale: 95
  • Nacogdoches: 133
  • Overton: 36
  • Tyler: 709
  • Wills Point: 69

