Mount Pleasant organizations team up for MLK Day of Service

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In Titus County The Ministries’ Union, Pilgrim’s Pride, and other organizations teamed up to give away 10,000 pounds of chicken in honor if MLK Service Day.

“Goodwill and loving leader showed us what life can be and how America can be so I always want to keep that before us,” said Pastor Kirthell Roberts of Mount Olive Baptist Church. “It’s an opportunity to help those who are suffering because this pandemic has had a devastating blow on our community,” Roberts continued.

Volunteers served cars one by one, with community members either receiving bags or cases.

“We’re out here supporting our community, which is important to the pilgrim’s organization,” said Pilgrim’s Pride, Todd Coppedge.

This event took the place of the normal Downtown MLK march tradition the Mount Pleasant Ministries’ Union normally host amid a pandemic.

The president says they still had to find a way to honor Dr. King.

“Dr. King was about all the people. Not just blacks, not just whites, not just yellow, not just brown,

but all people. And if we are going to be a community, a community involves being unified and this is one way to unify the community that involves all people,” said President Mount Pleasant Ministries’ Union, Tommy Shelton.