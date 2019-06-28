Mount Pleasant police investigating Friday morning murder-suicide

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investing a shooting from early Friday morning as a murder-suicide, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Police responded to a shots fired call at 5:45 a.m. at 2013 N. Edwards, an assisted living center.

Investigators found Mark and Michelle Sutherland, both 51, dead. Police have not said what their relationship was.

It is unclear who committed the act. Family members have been notified.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.