Breaking News
Toddler dies after shooting in Shreveport neighborhood

Mount Pleasant police investigating Friday morning murder-suicide

Texas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
POLICE LIGHTS RED BLUE_1552929008195.jpg-3156084.jpg

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investing a shooting from early Friday morning as a murder-suicide, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Police responded to a shots fired call at 5:45 a.m. at 2013 N. Edwards, an assisted living center.

Investigators found Mark and Michelle Sutherland, both 51, dead. Police have not said what their relationship was.

It is unclear who committed the act. Family members have been notified.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss