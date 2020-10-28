Mt. Pleasant ISD students required to return to school for in-person learning starting Nov. 2

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Mount Pleasant Independent School District School Board has voted unanimously to require all students to return to back to school for in-person learning.

According to Mt. Pleasant ISD, students are required to return to school starting Monday, November 2.

The exceptions are as follows:

Any student that has tested positive and is still quarantined for COVID-19,

Any student that is quarantined because of COVID-19

Any student that brings a doctor’s note because of a pre-existing medical condition

We will continue to provide asynchronous remote instruction for the students that fit one of the above exceptions. Reasons for the decision made last night include failure rates for remote learners during the first grading period, poor attendance rates for remote learners, and data indicating our remote learners are getting further behind academically. Much thought and discussion went into making this decision, and we are doing what we feel is best for our students. We feel strongly that there is no substitute for a classroom teacher and in-person instruction. Our teachers, staff, and administrators have worked very hard to provide remote and in-person instruction, and I am grateful to them for the commitment they have shown to our outstanding school district. They have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic to do what is best for all students, and I cannot thank them enough for their efforts. We are a model district and a great example to other schools because of our educators. We will continue to educate each student to the best of our ability, and it is our hope that you will continue to use Mt. Pleasant ISD as your school of choice. However, should you choose not to return to in-person instruction, you can withdraw your student(s) to homeschool or enroll them in another school district that offers remote learning. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the campus where your child attends school. Judd Marshall, Mount Pleasant Independent School District

