Nearly 380,000 doses sent to Texas providers in third week of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

AUSTIN, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Close to 380,00 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are set to go out to more than 350 providers in 94 Texas counties over the next week.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC will deliver 175,100 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 81,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine directly to Texas providers.

An additional 121,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

Vaccinations under the program started on Monday and, according to the CDC, will serve staff and residents at more than 300 long-term-care facilities in the first week.

Texas has distributed about 1.2 million doses through the first three weeks of vaccine distribution.

DSHS has posted a vaccine provider location map that will be updated weekly after allocated doses have shipped to providers.

A list of providers that will be receiving vaccine this week is available at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates/COVIDVaccineAllocation-Week3.pdf.