The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Nearly 380,000 doses sent to Texas providers in third week of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A health worker extracts a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the military base in Queretaro, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived to Mexico the previous day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

AUSTIN, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Close to 380,00 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are set to go out to more than 350 providers in 94 Texas counties over the next week.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC will deliver 175,100 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna and 81,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine directly to Texas providers.

An additional 121,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

Vaccinations under the program started on Monday and, according to the CDC, will serve staff and residents at more than 300 long-term-care facilities in the first week.

Texas has distributed about 1.2 million doses through the first three weeks of vaccine distribution.

DSHS has posted a vaccine provider location map that will be updated weekly after allocated doses have shipped to providers.

A list of providers that will be receiving vaccine this week is available at https://www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates/COVIDVaccineAllocation-Week3.pdf.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss