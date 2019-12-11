New judge to decide on removing life support for Texas baby

This undated photo provided by Texas Right to Life shows Tinslee Lewis. A new judge will consider whether a Texas hospital can take the 10-month-old girl off life support despite her family’s opposition after the impartiality of the previous judge was questioned. A temporary restraining order stopping Cook Children’s Medical Center from removing life-sustaining treatment for Tinslee Lewis was set to expire Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. But after the removal last week of Tarrant County Juvenile Court Judge Alex Kim, a new hearing on the family’s request for a temporary injunction is now set for Thursday in Fort Worth. (Courtesy of Texas Right to Life via AP)

DALLAS (AP) – A new judge will consider if a Texas hospital can take a 10-month-old girl off life support despite her family’s opposition.

The move comes after questions were raised about the previous judge’s impartiality. A temporary restraining order stopping Cook Children’s Medical Center from removing life-sustaining treatment from Tinslee Lewis was to expire Tuesday.

But with the change in judges, a new hearing in the case is now set for Thursday in Fort Worth. Cook Children’s says Tinslee requires full respiratory and cardiac support.

Doctors say further care is futile and they believe she’s suffering. Her family is seeking another facility to treat the girl.

