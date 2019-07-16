Live Now
Baton Rouge police to hold news conference on death of museum founder

North Texas Mayor wants his town to become ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’

Texas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Waskom City Council passed sanctuary city ordinance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mayor of a north Texas town is looking to follow Waskom’s lead and become a “sanctuary city for the unborn”.

The Mineral Wells council will vote on the ordinance that prohibits clinics that perform abortions and criminalizing any means to assist abortions.

The move comes a month after Waskom passed similar measures.

Like Waskom, Mineral Wells does not have an abortion clinic.

The Mineral Wells council meets at 6 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Check This Out