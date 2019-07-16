North Texas Mayor wants his town to become ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mayor of a north Texas town is looking to follow Waskom’s lead and become a “sanctuary city for the unborn”.

The Mineral Wells council will vote on the ordinance that prohibits clinics that perform abortions and criminalizing any means to assist abortions.

The move comes a month after Waskom passed similar measures.

Like Waskom, Mineral Wells does not have an abortion clinic.

The Mineral Wells council meets at 6 p.m.

