NWS: EF0 tornado hits Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service says a EF0 tornado touched Wednesday morning in Harrison County.

The National Weather Service survey team says the EF0 tornado hit a small area near Harleton, Texas on FM 450.

The National Weather Service says most of the damage in Nesbitt, Texas was due to straight line winds. The wind speeds topped 90 miles per hour.

No injuries were report.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.