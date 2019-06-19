NWS: EF0 tornado hits Harrison County

Texas News

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Weather Service says a EF0 tornado touched Wednesday morning in Harrison County.

The National Weather Service survey team says the EF0 tornado hit a small area near Harleton, Texas on FM 450.

The National Weather Service says most of the damage in Nesbitt, Texas was due to straight line winds. The wind speeds topped 90 miles per hour.

No injuries were report.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

97° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 97° 77°

Friday

94° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 78°

Saturday

92° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 76°

Sunday

92° / 75°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Monday

82° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 82° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 71°

Wednesday

89° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 89° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
87°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
90°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
92°

94°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
94°

95°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
95°

95°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
95°

95°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
95°

93°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
90°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
87°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
86°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
85°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
78°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

More Weather Headlines

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss