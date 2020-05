HOUSTON (AP) — More than 1,500 Texas state troopers were sent Saturday to various cities by Gov. Greg Abbott to help control protests over the death of Houston native George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” Abbott said in a news release. “As Texans exercise their First Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”