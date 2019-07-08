One injured in shooting following altercation in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured one person.

Marshall Police say it happened on Saturday afternoon along Henley Perry Drive.

Police say the suspect drove off, which resulted in a pursuit that turned into a foot chase. The unidentified suspect was caught and a gun recovered.

Police say the altercation started after a confrontation over driving in the neighborhood. The confrontation became physical, and resulted in an individual being shot and then robbed.

No word on the victim’s injuries.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.