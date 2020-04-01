Panola County confirms 2nd case of COVID-19

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Only hours after reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19, Panola County added a second case to its tally.

Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones confirmed the second case Tuesday evening.

The case brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in East Texas to 97.

Civic and health officials urge the public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve of infection with the following steps:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.

Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.

Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones)

Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.

Avoid all non-essential travel including plane trips, and especially avoid embarking on cruise ships.

