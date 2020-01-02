Panola County Deputy arriving home to be laid to rest Saturday

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A Panola County Deputy is being laid to rest after he was shot while on duty Tuesday morning.

Procession

According to local radio station KGAS, a procession to bring Deputy Chris Dickerson is currently taking place and he is subject to arrive in Panola County between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The procession will travel down Highway 149 to Cottage Road, turn right on Business 59 to the square and continue on to Hawthorn Funeral Home.

Visitation

A prayer vigil will be held Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. for Deputy Dickerson at Still Waters Cowboy Church in Carthage.

Funeral Arrangements

According to the Hawthorn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, funeral arrangements for Deputy Dickerson will be held at Carthage civic Center on Saturday, January 4 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Linebarger and Deputy Cutter Clinton officiating.

Burial will follow at the Restland Memorial park Cemetery.