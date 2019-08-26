Pleasant Grove ISD receives state’s highest grade

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Another Texarkana school district is making the grade by scoring high marks by the state.

For the second year in a row, Pleasant Grove Independent School District received an “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency. That’s the highest mark given by the organization.

Out of the districts that teach students grades kindergarten through 12th grade, Pleasant Grove is the only district in a 75-mile radius to receive this ranking.

Administrators said the rating is measured by how well students perform on standardized tests, but said that’s not the only way to measure a student’s success.

“We want them to be college and career ready,” said Superintendent Chad Pirtle. “We want them to be ready to walk right into the next venture, whatever that may be. And, so you do that in a variety of ways and it’s not just about a STAAR test, it’s about educating the whole child.”

Red Lick Independent School District in Texarkana also received an “A” grade, but that district does not teach high school-level students.

