Police arrest two men suspected of stealing guns and crossbows from vehicles in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Officers from the Marshall Police Department arrested two men involved in a series of car break-ins on Tuesday.

According to police, they arrived to the area of Wingwood Terrace after a report that two men were looking through vehicles in the neighborhood.

Officials later found some men in the area that matched the description they had received and tried to approach the men, but they ran away.

More police arrived to the area and they found a white Dodge Durango that was driving around and seemed suspicious. Officers also noticed an arrow near the bumper of the car and they pulled the vehicle over at Henley Perry and South Washington.

The people inside the car were Prentis Washington, 21 and Dakota Smith 22, from

Louisiana.

When authorities searched their vehicle they found 9 pistols, two crossbows and 50 other items

that were stolen from other people’s cars, police said.

Apparently, the cars that Washington and Smith targeted had not been locked, so they were easily able to enter the vehicles.

Officers also said Washington and Smith were taken to a local jail.

Cliff Carruth, the Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth, said it is important that people inform police of suspicious activity.

“We are grateful for the cooperation and support we receive every day from the community that we serve,” said Carruth. “I am also very proud of our officers who responded to this call and were able to take these suspects off the street before they were able to commit more crimes.”



