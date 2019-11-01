Police: Houston-area mother shot her 3 children, then self

Texas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Deer Park, Texas Police Department investigators arrive a house where three children and one adult were found dead on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Deer Park, Texas. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a mother fatally shot her three young children before shooting herself in their suburban Houston home.

In a statement Thursday, Deer Park police said a Harris County medical examiner concluded that 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne shot and killed 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne before shooting herself.

The bodies were found Tuesday morning in the family’s home in Deer Park, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Houston.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar