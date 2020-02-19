Police ID suspect in stabbing of girl at Texas McDonald’s

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police are releasing the name of a 25-year-old arrested after he allegedly stabbed a child while she was in the play area at a McDonald’s restaurant in El Paso, Texas.
Police say the 5-year-old girl is in stable condition.
Police say Isaac Dorfman ran away but was found hiding in nearby motel room and was arrested Tuesday. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The girl’s name has not been released. She was treated at a hospital.
