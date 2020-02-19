Police ID suspect in stabbing of girl at Texas McDonald’s

This booking photo provided by the El Paso Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, shows Isaac Dorfman, of El Paso. Police say they have charged Dorfman, accused of randomly stabbing a 5-year-old girl playing inside a McDonalds restaurant play area. (El Paso Police Department via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police are releasing the name of a 25-year-old arrested after he allegedly stabbed a child while she was in the play area at a McDonald’s restaurant in El Paso, Texas.

Police say the 5-year-old girl is in stable condition.

Police say Isaac Dorfman ran away but was found hiding in nearby motel room and was arrested Tuesday. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The girl’s name has not been released. She was treated at a hospital.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.