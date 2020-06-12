Police investigating skeletal remains found in Marshall home

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they are investigating the death of a person whose remains were found in a Marshall home early Thursday morning.

The skeletal remains were found inside a house in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. around 9 a.m.

While police say there were no immediate signs of foul play, the remains were sent for an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.

