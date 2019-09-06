Prescription drug dropbox donated to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County residents have a new place to get rid of their old prescription drugs.

The Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition donated a prescription drug dropbox to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The dropbox will be located in the lobby of the sheriff’s office at 200 W. Houston Street in Marshall. It will be available to residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Last year the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition donated a dropbox to the Marshall Police Department in 2018.