President Trump praises Gov. Abbott for re-opening plan

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – President Trump took to Twitter to praise Gov. Abbott Tuesday morning for his gradual plan to re-open Texas.

On Monday, Gov. Abbott announced the first phase of his plan to slowly re-open businesses and that his statewide stay-at-home order would be expiring Thursday night at 11:59 p.m.

The first phase of Gov. Abbott’s plan involves opening restaurants, retail stores, museums, and libraries on Friday, May 1. They are only allowed to fill up to 25% full capacity.

Abbott said that if there are no significant flare-ups in coronavirus cases across the state, he will raise the capacity limit to 50% on May 18.

