Private funeral held for Maleah Davis

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN/KPRC) – Hundreds gathered this weekend for a private service honoring the life of Maleah Davis.

Among those 300 were Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who both took time to share their thoughts about the service.

The body of the 4-year-old Texas girl was found in late May in Hempstead County, Arkansas,

Derion Vence has been charged with tampering with a corpse in connection with the girl’s disappearance.

