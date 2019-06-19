Prosecutors in fraud case against Texas AG dealt new setback

FILE – In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. Special prosecutors who’ve spent nearly four years trying to bring Paxton to trial on securities fraud charges are facing another setback, throwing the case into new uncertainty. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, refused to reconsider a 2018 ruling that effectively denied special prosecutors nearly $200,000 they say they’re owed. Prosecutors have threatened to quit if they’re not paid. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Special prosecutors who’ve threatened to quit the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have lost another battle over their pay, throwing the case into new uncertainty.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday refused to reconsider a 2018 ruling that effectively denied special prosecutors nearly $200,000 they say they’re owed.

Brian Wice, one of the special prosecutors, said in a statement they were disappointed with the court. But Wice didn’t indicate what they’ll do next.

Prosecutors have previously suggested they might back out of the case if they’re not paid.

Paxton, a Republican, was indicted in 2015 over allegations of duping investors in a high-tech startup. He has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Paxton faces 5 to 99 years in prison, but the case has languished for a year. He was re-elected to a second term in November.

