Queen City ISD offering lunch meals by school bus

QUEEN CITY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Queen City ISD officials are providing lunch meals by school bus to the students of their community.

The meal service is offered by bus or pickup at Queen City Middle School Monday- Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

School bus drivers will take normal routes and meet students at their bus stops.

According to Superintendent Charlotte Williams, the decision to deliver lunch provided staff with the opportunity to work and get to see the children.

“Through this process it allows us to put our eyes on many of the children in our district. To have conversations with them so that we can find out what other needs that may have and if there is any other way we can serve them, not just through the meal service,” said Williams.

Williams says she is proud of her staff and they stick together like a family.

It’s difficult but we’re just constantly reminding each other of the safety measures that are in place, lifting each other up and just doing what we can to continue services,” said Williams.

Officials have also placed “school bus hot spots” around the community to assist students and staff without wifi at this time.

LOCATIONS:

Calvary Tabernacle

375 FM2327, Queen City, TX 75572

Queen City Middle School

500 5th St, Queen City, TX 75572

