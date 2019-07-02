Rep. Ratcliffe ‘disappointed’ about RRAD decision

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas lawmaker is speaking out about the military’s decision to award a competitive contract to an Alabama facility instead of Red River Army Depot.

Red River Army Depot (RRAD) was in the running to be the primary repair facility for the U.S. Army’s newest combat vehicle, the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV).

According to the office of Sen. Richard Shelby, (R-Ala.), the contract to repair the AMPV was awarded to Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) in May.

About 900 RRAD employees were laid off last year because of what officials called a lack of workload.

Rep. John Ratcliffe, (R-Texas), provided the following statement on the decision:

“While I was disappointed that RRAD didn’t ultimately receive the primary designation for the AMPV-DSOR after months of engagement with top Army officials, I’m grateful that RRAD was selected to take on a portion of the overall AMPV workload through the production of select powertrain components. In the wake of this decision, my staff and I are continuing our engagement with the Army, as we work to ensure that RRAD maintains a steady workload that its dedicated workers are equipped to handle with excellence.” Rep. John Ratcliffe, (R-Texas)

