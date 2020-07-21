Residents in E. Texas county call for removal of century-old confederate statue

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents in Clarksville are demanding that a confederate statue that has been in the town square for over a century be removed from all public display.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The statue located on the Clarksville Square was reportedly built in the 1860s. Cory Gray, the spokesperson for the removal of the statue, says he is asking all Clarksville residents to gather at the city hall for a meeting Tuesday night.

A petition for the statue’s removal already has 3,761 signatures, and 379 of them were submitted Tuesday. The same document will be presented at the meeting, which is set to begin at 6:00 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss