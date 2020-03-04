1  of  2
Live Now
Sanders projected winner in Colorado Continuing coverage of deadly Tennessee tornados

Sanders has slim lead among Democrats while Trump wins Republican primary

Texas News

by: Kate Winkle

Posted: / Updated:
Your Local Election HQ Results

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY STATE

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Texas

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY COUNTY

Bowie County

Genoa County

Hempstead County

Howard County

Lafayette County

Little River

Marion County

Miller County

Panola County

Sevier County

Shelby County

Titus County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early polling results show Bernie Sanders has a slim lead among Democrats in Texas as results trickle in on Super Tuesday, while President Donald Trump appears to be receiving a majority of the vote in the Republican Primary.

See the results of the Democratic primary below:

See the results of the Republican primary below:

Fourteen states hold primaries Tuesday, including the nation’s two most populous states — Texas and California. Texas has 228 delegates alone.

Democratic presidential candidates have been targeting Texas, both with advertising and setting up field offices. The campaigns for Sanders, Warren and Bloomberg all have offices in Austin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories