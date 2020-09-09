SEARCH: Texas COVID-19 test collection sites

People can get tested for COVID‑19 at public testing sites and drive‑thru locations in certain parts of Texas.

Use the assessment tool on Texas Health Trace to help determine whether you should be tested for COVID-19: COVID-19 Self-Checker

Things to consider when looking for a public or drive-thru testing site:

Do I know the screening criteria for the public/drive-thru testing site?

Do I know the operating hours for the public/drive-thru testing site?

Do I know if I need a referral from my doctor before I visit the public/drive-thru testing site?

Do I know if the public/drive-thru testing site is covered by my insurance provider and/or how the billing process works?

Do I know what type of test is offered at the public/drive-thru testing site?

Do I know how to get my testing results?

Call ahead or visit the testing site website for information, as screening criteria and operating hours may change.

Click here for more from the Texas Department of Health Services on COVID-19, including the types of tests available and how to access test results.