Sen. Ted Cruz visits with Texarkana community leaders

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A U.S. senator is meeting with northeast Texans about the challenges facing the country, state and community.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) held a roundtable discussion with Texarkana community, business and military leaders. Cruz said the economy was a hot-button issue on the minds of the local leaders.

Cruz said his number one priority in the Senate is job creation and retention.

“We need to keep going, keep the economy booming, so that we have more jobs, we have higher wages, we have more opportunity,” said Cruz. “That’s why people come to Texas, because Texas is where the jobs are.”

In our community, cuts last year at Red River Army Depot put nearly 1,000 people out of work. Cruz said those job losses are not a reflection of the facility’s importance ot the military or the community.

“It is critical to our readiness and I’m gonna continue fighting for it,” said Cruz. “And I’m confident that the Red River Army Depot will remain a strong and vital part of our military readiness for decades to come.”

The senator’s visit is a part of his statewide tour while Congress is on break.

