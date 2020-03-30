Shelby County confirms 2nd COVID-19 case

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County has confirmed its 2nd case of the coronavirus, in a statement released by Judge Allison Harbison.

The first case in the county was reported on March 26.

She said the case appears to be community spread but no additional information has been given.

I urge everyone to stay close to home if possible. If you are going crazy at home, get out and work in your yard, walk around the block or down the road. Stay away from people who are not in your household, when you go to the grocery store or pharmacy respect each other’s personal space. Judge Allison Harbison

