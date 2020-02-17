Sheriff: Texas man accused of hanging puppy `out of boredom’

MONTE ALTO, Texas (AP) — A 21-year-old Texas man is accused of hanging a small puppy by the neck from a tree and posting a video of the deed on Facebook.

Deputies say, Claudio Gomez of Monte Alto, Texas, told them he was “acting out of boredom.”

He’s booked in the Hidalgo County Jail, charged with torturing a non-livestock animal. The third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Medrano says deputies traced the video to Gomez. Medrano says Gomez admitted to hanging the dog.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.