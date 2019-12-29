Sheriff’s office: Pregnant woman fatally stabbed in Texas

This undated photo provided by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office shows Michael Egwuagu. The former University of Texas at San Antonio football player has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of his sister at a home north of Austin. The Travis County sheriff’s office says Egwuagu was charged with murder in the killing of his sister in Pflugerville, Texas, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Travis County Sheriff’s Office via AP)



PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP)- Authorities say a pregnant woman was stabbed to death at her home near the Texas capital and her brother has been charged in her murder.

The Travis County sheriff’s office says an autopsy conducted Saturday confirmed that 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi of Pflugerville was in her first trimester of pregnancy. Deputies found Ebichi on Friday on the kitchen floor at the home near Austin. She died at the scene. Her brother, 25-year-old Michael Ify Egwuagu, was arrested and charged with murder.

The former University of Texas at San Antonio football player is jailed in Travis County on a $500,000 bond.

