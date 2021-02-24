‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing elderly man from Texas

CASS COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a “Silver Alert” for an elderly man who has been missing since Tuesday.

According to DPS, 81-year-old Lionel Conrad Bening Jr., of Plano, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Highedge Dr.

Bening was last seen wearing a short-sleeved navy polo, blue jacket, dark pants, and black shoes.

Authorities believe Bening may be driving a 2013 silver Ford Fusion with a Texas license plate BMT-2082. There is also a scuff on the right rear fender.

If you see Bening or his car please call 911 immediately.