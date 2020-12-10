Skip to content
Top Stories
Central pastor Tony Spell in 19th District Court, supporters gathering outside on Monday
Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State to be hosted live by Texas Nexstar stations
Midwest storm expected to bring more than foot of snow
LSUHS, CHRISTUS Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Shreveport
Top Stories
Rain and thunderstorms likely Monday morning, cooler air arrives tonight
Video
Strong to severe storms possible tonight; warm afternoon expected Monday
Video
Warming temperatures tonight and Sunday; strong storms possible north of Interstate 30 Sunday night
Video
Cloudy skies to continue; thunderstorms and warmer temperatures Sunday
Video
Top Stories
Shaka Smart says he’s COVID-19 positive, Tuesday’s OU game still on schedule
Thomas keeps Citi sponsorship with money donated to LGBTQ
Cactus League asks MLB to delay spring training due to COVID
CDC publishes paper on NFL’s efforts to play 2020 season
Top Stories
Texarkana Symphony to perfom music from composer John Williams
Video
Top Stories
LSU Health Shreveport resuming COVID-19 vaccines to citizens on Jan. 25 & Jan. 26
Video
Shreveport Little Theater previews new virtual production
Video
United Way opens registration to Dolly Parton’s imagination library in Benton
Pet of the Week: Deb and Shy Shy
Video
State of the State
Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State to be hosted live by Texas Nexstar stations
Texas lawmakers convene in muted opening day ceremonies, handful of protests outside
Video
Gov. Abbott, Texas DPS release five-year strategic plan for homeland security
State Senate, House file base budgets prioritizing Medicaid, education, mental health
Texas lawmakers aim to get rid of ‘Confederate Heroes Day’
Video
More State of the State Headlines
‘The United States needs Texas to lead’: Gov. Abbott outlines legislative priorities
Video
Gov. Abbott pledges to make it ‘fiscally impossible’ for cities to cut police funding
Video
Texas lawmaker files bill to ban the display of firearms at public demonstrations
Video
‘You can still be open, you just aren’t face to face’: Texas lawmakers address coronavirus protocols
Video
Texas Senate lowers threshold for bill consideration
Video
State of Texas: ‘The public needs access to its government’ — balancing health and transparency at the Capitol
Video
24-year-old Arkansas woman dies from undetected blood clots
Video
David Raines Community Health Centers opens Saturdays for COVID vaccinations
Video
LSU Health Shreveport resuming COVID-19 vaccines to citizens on Jan. 25 & Jan. 26
Video
COVID-19 Vaccine and Diabetes: What to expect?
Video
Biden reversing Trump ban on transgender people in military
13-year-old girl arrested in homicide at Lake Charles grocery store
Video
Frito-Lay recalls small number of ‘Ruffles’ potato chips due to undeclared milk allergen
LDOE develops program to support students’ social and emotional success
HBO is reportedly developing a ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
WGN America to rebrand as NewsNation with launch of new shows in March
Monarch butterfly population moves closer to extinction
12-year-old track star goes viral, gains attention from ESPN
Video
Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1.05 billion jackpot
‘COVID sucks’: Patron leaves $200 tip per employee at Colorado cafe
$1 billion Mega Millions prize a result of long odds, slow sales