SUV crashes into home killing high school senior taking virtual classes

GREENVILLE, Texas (NBC News) – A Greenville, Texas, high school senior died on Monday as she was taking an online class at home.

Aramis Mora was working on the computer in a bedroom in her parents Greenville home when the SUV came barreling through. Her older brother was in the next room and heard it all.

Gustavo Moro said he scrambled into to find his sister and found her next to the SUV. He said he checked her pulse but she wasn’t breathing.

Authorities told the Mora family that the driver of the vehicle appeared to have suffered a medical emergency.

A candlelight vigil for Aramis is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at the family’s home in Greenville.