TAMUT evacuates campus for emergency drill

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In case of emergency, one local college campus wants to be better prepared.

Texas A&M University – Texarkana held an evacuation drill Tuesday testing the response of on-campus personnel to a reported bomb on campus. After receiving notification a simulated bomb was located somewhere on school grounds, crews blocked entries to campus and evacuated everyone from the property.

Organizers said it’s a way to help emergency plans become second-nature for staff, which will allow better response times in an actual emergency.

“Once they become familiar, they don’t have to think about it, they just do it,” said Sgt. Ed Emilia, Texas A&M University Police Department. “It’s an automatic response to it. Because they’ll know exactly where they’re supposed to be, what their job is, where they need to be.”

Following the drill, officials said they will discuss ways to improve their response plan for the future. They said they hold either a live or table-top emergency drill each year.

