TEA publishes COVID-19 numbers for every school district in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The Texas Education Agency has published coronavirus numbers for every school district in Texas.

Last week in collaboration with the TEA, the Texas Department of State Health Services posted on the DSHS website the statewide number of cases of COVID-19 reported by Texas public schools.

The number of student and staff COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools will be updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Starting this week, the numbers will include data by each school district. TEA will link to the data from TEA’s COVID-19 website.

Click here to see how many coronavirus cases are in your school district or search the database below.

