The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 Testing Sites & News

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 testing sites & news

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

TEA publishes COVID-19 numbers for every school district in Texas

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The Texas Education Agency has published coronavirus numbers for every school district in Texas.

Last week in collaboration with the TEA, the Texas Department of State Health Services posted on the DSHS website the statewide number of cases of COVID-19 reported by Texas public schools.

The number of student and staff COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools will be updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Starting this week, the numbers will include data by each school district. TEA will link to the data from TEA’s COVID-19 website.

Click here to see how many coronavirus cases are in your school district or search the database below.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss