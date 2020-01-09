Teen charged in death of East Texas boy shot with air rifle

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas teen has been arrested in connection with the death of an 8-year-old boy who was shot in late December with an air rifle.

Logan Blackwell was at a home on Private Road 2321 when he was shot with what investigators believe was a “significantly powerful pellet rifle” on December 29. He was rushed to Titus Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Titus County Sheriff Office, their investigation into the shooting led to the arrest Thursday of a 16-year-old female on a felony charge of manslaughter. Her name has not been released because she is a juvenile.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.