Texarkana 2020 recap of top stories

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana community faced a lot in 2020, starting with a global pandemic, protests, elections, new construction projects, and so much more.

The Texarkana region kicked off the year with a special celebration at the grand opening for the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Black School of Bladesmithing in historic Washington, Arkansas. It was designated as the “Birthplace of the Bowie Knife, Arkansas Heritage Site” as part of the celebration, with Gov. Asa Hutchinson calling it a proud day for Arkansas. It became the first heritage site in the state designated by the Arkansas General Assembly.

With a flick of a switch, the Hotel Grim sign was lit in January, kicking off a $26 million restoration project on the historic downtown Texarkana building. What was once a hotel and then an event venue and will soon be an apartment building with nearly 100 units. Work is expected to be completed in 2021.

In March, Jeff Neal was elected Bowie County Sheriff. In Miller County, Arkansas, Prosecutor Stephanie Potter Barrett won the Court of Appeals District Four race.

By mid-March, the world changed drastically when coronavirus began to spread throughout the country. As the number of cases rapidly increased, local restaurants, bars, schools, and many businesses in the community shut down. Many people were forced to stay home and could no longer work.

Some found relief in money from the CARES Act, better known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The Texarkana Regional Airport received a $1.1 million grant to assist with payroll. This allowed for other funds to be spent on the new terminal that’s set to open soon.

In Mount Pleasant, Texas, the chamber of commerce gave away $50,000 to local businesses to assist with bills during the shutdown.

Meanwhile, the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked nationwide protests against police. Texarkana held its first Black Lives Matter protest to bring attention to racial divides in the community.

“It gives me hope. I never thought that we’d see something like this taking place in Texarkana. We’re in the center of the Bible Belt,” protest organizer Aylin Sozen said at the time. “It’s really important that everyone here is aware of that. That we’re not going to change by just protesting but holding one another accountable.”

However, while many were fighting for Black lives, one family was fighting for their little loved one to stay alive. An 11-year-old boy, Jacob “Super J” Mendoza was granted his dying wish to visit the cabins in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. Super J passed away from cancer shortly after the trip.

By July, thousands of families in Texarkana were experiencing food insecurity due to the pandemic. Several mobile pantries were held to distribute emergency food boxes.

2020 introduced us to a lot of new things and people, too, including the Red River Army Depot’s new commander, Jack Kredo.

“Red River Army Depot is going to be a large part of that modernization process in sustaining current weapon systems and equipment as well as future weapons and equipment,” Kredo said when he took over at the depot in July.

New construction to expand I-30 in Texarkana began in August. The Texas Department of Transportation says this major construction project will take four years to complete. The highway will expand from four lanes to six.

Texarkana, Arkansas Police Chief Lang Holland resigned in November after 30 years in the job, after posting messages on a right-wing social media site that appeared to urge people to assault “Marxist” Democrats over the presidential election. Sgt. Kristi Bennett has stepped in as interim Chief.

The KTAL family cut the ribbon on a new Texarkana studio in October to better bring you Texarkana First News.

As the year came to a close and coronavirus infections continue to surge across the nation, the first round of vaccines have arrived in Texarkana – the beginning of a long road to controlling the coronavirus.