Texarkana College appoints new trustee

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A new face is now helping lead one local college.

Lesley Ledwell Dukelow was sworn in Monday to serve on Texarkana College’s board of trustees. The Texarkana native is president of Ledwell and Son Enterprises, one of the area’s largest employers.

Dukelow said she’s looking forward to promoting education and workforce development in the community through her new role.

The Betty and Buddy Ledwell Workforce Training Center opened on campus last November.

“We get a lot of our employees from Texarkana College and so it’s a good cohesive relationship that needs to continue,” said Dukelow.

Dukelow’s appointment to the board comes after trustee Jane Daines announced her resignation last week. Daines had served since May 22, 2012. According to a TC spokesperson, she is leaving to spend more time with her family, including her grandchildren.

Dukelow will serve the remainder of Daines’ term, which expires in 2022.

