Texarkana family asks for community’s help solving 2018 murder

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana family is seeking justice for their son, who was found murdered last March. Police say they now need the community’s help to find the 19-year-old’s killer.

Texarkana, Texas, Police said they found John Neal Jr. dead in the backseat of a burned car in March 2018 along the 4200 block of Findley Street.

“Somebody knows something,” said Antonette Jones, Neal’s mother. “Because my son knows everybody and everybody knows my son. So, all I’m doing is asking for help.”

Police said they have no suspects and have made no arrests in connection with the case.

“All of the evidence has been gone over, everything that we’ve been able to do so far has not led us to the killer,” said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. “So, we’re up against that brick wall and until somebody comes forward and tells us something, then we’re gonna remain against that brick wall.”

Family members gathered graveside to remember their loved one Tuesday. This month marks Neal’s 21st birthday. His mother said he wanted to serve his country with the Marines.

“If you knew him, you would love him,” said Jones. “Very respectful..that’s why I don’t understand how the situation ended up like this.”

Neal was laid to rest next to his father, who died when Neal was 1 year old.

This family is now hoping someone will share information to help police solve the case and provide them some closure.

“And I’m hoping, praying, still to this day somebody will come forward, because this could be someone else’s mother standing here,” said Jones.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department at (903) 798-3116.

