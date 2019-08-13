Texarkana fatal fire sparked by stove top

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A stove top is to blame for a fatal fire in Texarkana, Texas, according to investigators.

Officials with the fire department said the flames broke out around 1 p.m. Sunday in an upstairs apartment in the 600-block of Belt Road.

Authorities said Kristy Pearcy, 51, and her dog were inside the home at the time, but neither survived the fire.

Pearcy’s body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

