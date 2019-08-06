Texarkana sex offender arrested, accused of peeping in children’s windows

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana sex offender is behind bars after he was allegedly caught looking through a young child’s bedroom window.

On Tuesday 63-year-old Harold Gene Spicer was arrested for Voyeurism of a Child Under 14 Years.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 near Dunham Dr.

Bowie County detectives say a homeowner captured video of a prowler in the fenced back-yard of their home.

The prowler, later identified as Spicer, was observed looking into the child’s bedroom.

Spicer is a sex offender who is currently registered with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

Spicer was booked into the Bi-State Jail. His bond has not been set at this time.

If anyone has had a similar experience that has not been reported, please contact Investigator Sartor directly at 903-798-3194.

